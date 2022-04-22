Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

IRDM stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

