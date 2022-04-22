iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.50

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 2602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

