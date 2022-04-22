iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,042,723 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

