iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Phillips Financial Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $62,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,672. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36.

