iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,884,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,158,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after buying an additional 831,399 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.15. 46,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

