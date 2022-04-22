iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,754,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,395,914. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

