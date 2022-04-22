iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

