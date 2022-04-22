iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $341.24

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $341.24 and last traded at $341.42, with a volume of 32698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGM. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.15 and its 200-day moving average is $404.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 130,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

