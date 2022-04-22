iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.43. The company had a trading volume of 263,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,439. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $244.16 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.