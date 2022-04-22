iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $8,311,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.90. 661,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,496,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

