iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,233 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $9.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.55. 1,522,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,981. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $386.02 and a one year high of $559.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

