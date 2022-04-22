iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.