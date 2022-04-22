iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
