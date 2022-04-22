iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Reduced by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $959,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

