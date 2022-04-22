iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.03

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.03 and last traded at $93.03, with a volume of 2411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

