iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,263,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 70,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.53 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.