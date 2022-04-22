Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 339,098 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Isoray by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

