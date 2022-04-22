Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 339,098 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
The company has a market cap of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Isoray by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
