iStar (NYSE:STAR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAR. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iStar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

STAR stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.72. iStar has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $16,811,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $16,980,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

