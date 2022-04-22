ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ITT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in ITT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

