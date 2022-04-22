ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.09.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.