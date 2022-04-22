ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.36

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 9458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

ITV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

