Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.48. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.