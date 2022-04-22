Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JXN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.32. 828,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,820. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.