Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 364,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. 238,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,126. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

