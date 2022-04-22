Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,555,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309,626. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

