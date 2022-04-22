Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.4% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,813,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,603,594. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $313.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.