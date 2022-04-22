Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.12 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

