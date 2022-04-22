Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,090 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Southern comprises about 0.3% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

NYSE SO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $76.46. 4,879,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

