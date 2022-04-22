JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) PT Lowered to €22.70

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($29.57) to €22.70 ($24.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JCDXF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$21.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

