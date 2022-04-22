JCP Investment Management LLC Invests $13.74 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 575,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,000. Wendy’s accounts for approximately 10.0% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JCP Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Wendy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 227.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 209,036 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

