JCP Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 246,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Corner Growth Acquisition comprises approximately 1.8% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS COOLU remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

