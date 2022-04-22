JCSD Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Bank7 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank7 by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.29. 12,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

