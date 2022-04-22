JCSD Capital LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

JCSD Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp makes up approximately 3.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 38,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,462. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

