JCSD Capital LLC Sells 38,900 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. FB Financial comprises about 2.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FB Financial worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6,457.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after buying an additional 636,424 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,292,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,604. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Several analysts have commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

