Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
