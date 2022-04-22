Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.14.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $271.95 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.89 and its 200-day moving average is $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

