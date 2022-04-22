Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to “Buy”

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.80) to GBX 4,550 ($59.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.08) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,288.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

