Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given New €19.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Apr 22nd, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.74) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.46.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

