Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Trading 18.4% Higher

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) traded up 18.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

