Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 123,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.25. 127,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $185.94. The company has a market cap of $479.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

