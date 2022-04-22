Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The firm has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
