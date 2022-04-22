Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,404.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.43) to GBX 2,600 ($33.83) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 2,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

