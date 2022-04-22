Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 115,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 463,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Get Jourdan Resources alerts:

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.