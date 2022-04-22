Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 115,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 463,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.
Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)
