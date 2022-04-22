JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UCG. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.04) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.13) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on UniCredit in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.42 ($17.65).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($13.78) and a one year high of €18.38 ($19.76).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.