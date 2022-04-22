JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 305.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 285.00 to 305.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQNR. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

