JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price to $32.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.38.

FLNC stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,041,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

