Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe (Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

