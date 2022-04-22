JulSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.23 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $3.23 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.33 or 0.07406385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.47 or 0.99944167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035843 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

