Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “
JMIA opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
