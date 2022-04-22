K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
