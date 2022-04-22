K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$1,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,689,800. Also, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at C$916,431.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $1,953,624.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

