Kalata Price Hits $0.0062 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Kalata has a total market cap of $217,436.76 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07475005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.13 or 1.00259742 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars.

